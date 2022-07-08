CHICAGO (AP) — Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight, beating the Chicago White Sox 7-5.

The Tigers went ahead by five and hung on after Chicago scored three in the eighth and put two on in the ninth, extending their longest win streak since a seven-game run last July.

Candelario hit a tying two-run homer against Lucas Giolito in the sixth inning and chased him with a two-out RBI single in the seventh that made it 3-2. Detroit scored three more in the inning.