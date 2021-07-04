Candelario helps Tigers beat White Sox for series win

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu tags Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario (46) out trying to return to first base on a fly out in the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Jeimer Candelario had three hits and Akil Baddoo drove in two runs as Detroit built a big lead, and the Tigers withstood José Abreu’s three-run homer in the ninth inning in a 6-5 win over the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit won the final two games of the series for its first series win over the White Sox since Sept. 3-5, 2018.

Tigers reliever Gregory Soto was forced to change his glove before pitching the ninth inning with a 6-2 lead.

José Cisnero relieved and needed one pitch for his fourth save in five chances, retiring Andrew Vaughn on a lineout.