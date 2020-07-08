Cameron Maybin back for another go in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — The last time Cameron Maybin wore a Detroit Tigers uniform, he had the best year of his career. So, why not come back?

Maybin is back for his third stint in Detroit. He was the Tigers first round pick back in 2005 shortly after he made the climb to the big leagues.

The Tigers traded him to the Miami Marlins for Miguel Cabrera. Maybin has gone on to play 13 seasons for eight different major league teams.

He’s been on champion teams like the Houston Astros , contenders teams like the New York Yankees and teams going through rebuilding projects like the Tigers.

Maybin says this Tiger team is a lot different than the one he played for in 2016.

“At least in a short season, this youth can play to our advantage. We’ve got guys ready to get out there, roaring to go. It’s definitely a lot different. A lot more youth. We’re a lot more athletic than I remember in the past,” Maybin said. “From a youth standpoint, definitely a change here. I’m definitely encouraged by what I see.”

Maybin has the reputation as a great teammate who’s always smiling and hugging.

Unfortunately, high fives and hugs are not allowed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m all about hug season. I’m all about hugs. But right now, I’m giving everybody the two-finger salute. People that know my heart know how much I love good-ole hugs. But now isn’t the time. We’re just trying to keep it moving and stay safe right now,” Maybin said.