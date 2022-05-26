DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a game-ending RBI single in the ninth inning with his third hit Thursday night, lifting the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Jonathan Schoop hit a one-out double in the final inning, advanced on a wild pitch from Trevor Stephan and scored on Cabrera’s 3,029th career hit.

Gregory Soto gave up one hit and struck out one in the ninth, earning the win for the Tigers. Detroit’s Javier Báez hit an RBI single in the first inning. Schoop’s sacrifice fly and Cabrera’s single put the Tigers ahead 3-0 in the second inning.