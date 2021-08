Detroit Tigers’ Victor Reyes, right, is congratulated by Willi Castro after hitting a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Renato Núñez homered in his return to Baltimore and the Detroit Tigers beat the Orioles 6-4 as Miguel Cabrera sat out while one homer shy of 500.

Cabrera can now go for that milestone at home after the Tigers finished their road trip with a three-game sweep in Baltimore. Victor Reyes and Robbie Grossman also homered for Detroit.

The Orioles have lost eight in a row. DJ Stewart homered twice for Baltimore.

Cabrera hit homer No. 499 the previous night.