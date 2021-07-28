Cabrera, Haase power Tigers past Twins in 11th innings

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo, right, beats the tag by Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons for a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5.

Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop. The Tigers tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning for the second straight game.

Robbie Grossman, who singled to start the ninth-inning comeback, hit a two-run homer on Monday night before Minnesota won 6-5 in 10 innings. Mitch Garver hit a first-inning grand slam for the Twins.

