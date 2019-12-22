Bulls outlast short-handed Pistons

Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) reacts after being called for a foul against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 33 points and Coby White added 19 to help the Chicago Bulls outlast the short-handed Detroit Pistons 119-107.

The Pistons were without Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose, and the Bulls pulled away late thanks to LaVine’s outside shooting.

He and White made five 3-pointers apiece. Detroit has lost four straight.

Andre Drummond had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who swept the season series against Chicago in 2018-19 but have lost the first three meetings with the Bulls this season.

Griffin has been dealing with an illness, and Rose missed the game with left knee soreness.