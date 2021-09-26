Bubic pitches 7 shutout innings, Royals beat Tigers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta, left, throws to Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

DETROIT (AP) — Kris Bubic kept up his mastery of the Tigers, pitching seven shutout innings and leading the Kansas City Royals over Detroit 2-1.

Bubic gave up only two hits and a walk while striking out six. He allowed just three earned runs over 23 innings in four outings against Detroit this season.

Scott Barlow survived a shaky ninth for his 16th save. Whit Merrifield had three hits and scored for Kansas City. Andrew Benintendi contributed two hits and an RBI.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta carried a 16-inning scoreless streak into the game.

The Royals halted it in the first inning on Benintendi’s RBI single.