Brewers edge Tigers in 10 innings for 5th straight win

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Tigers’ Jonathan Schoop hits an RBI-single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak.

Milwaukee Brewers’ Kolten Wong, left, forces Detroit Tigers’ Jeimer Candelario out at second base as he turns a double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers.

Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.

