Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

Detroit Tigers

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Hall of Famer Al Kaline is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85.

John Morad, a friend of Kaline’s, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who spoke first to the Detroit Free Press, said he’d been in contact with Kaline’s son.

Kaline was the youngest player to win the American League batting title in 1955 at age 20 with a .340 batting average. The right fielder was a 15-time All-Star, won 10 Gold Gloves and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1980 in his first year of eligibility.

The beloved No. 6 later sat behind a microphone as a Tigers broadcaster from 1976 to 2001 and was also a special assistant to the general manager.

  • Hall of Famer Al Kaline congratulates inductee Alan Trammell after his speech as fellow inductee Jack Morris looks on at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • Hall of Famer Al Kaline is introduced during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Clark Sports Center on July 29, 2018 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
  • General view of fans in the outfield watching the game in front of a statue of Detroit Tiger Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline during the MLB Opening Day game between the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers on April 3, 2001 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. The Twins won 3-2. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)
  • New York Yankees manager Joe Torre (L) talks with Detroit Tigers coach Al Kaline before the start of their spring training game at Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, FL, 11 March. Kaline was a long-time star for the Tigers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. (TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Former Detroit Tiger right fielder Al Kaline, who is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, salutes right field during a ceremony before the start of the Detroit Tigers’ last game at Tiger Stadium 27 September 1999 in Detroit, Michigan. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

