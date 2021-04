Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman (8) hits a single against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson, Aramís García and Mark Canha each homered and the Oakland Athletics shut out the Detroit Tigers for a second straight game, 7-0 for their seventh win in a row.

After Oakland won 3-0 on Friday, Cole Irvin struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed four hits over six innings to earn his first victory since joining the A’s.

The Athletics have won 21 of their last 22 games against Detroit.