Alvarez, Correa late HRs, Astros split twinbill with Tigers

by: DAVE HOGG Associated Press

Detroit Tigers’ Harold Castro dives into home plate to score against Houston Astros’ Martin Maldonado on a single by Jonathan Schoop during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning and the Houston Astros rallied past the Detroit Tigers 3-2 to a split a doubleheader.

After winning the opener 3-1 and ending the Astros’ 11-game winning streak, the Tigers took a 2-0 lead into the sixth of the seven-inning nightcap.

Jose Altuve led off the Astros sixth with a double against reliever Michael Fulmer.

With two outs, Alvarez hit a tying drive into the Houston bullpen.

Two pitches, Correa hit a ball over the Tigers bullpen for the lead.

