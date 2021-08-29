2 Jays homers enough for Berríos in win over Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks back as Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera heads back to the dugout after grounding out during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — José Berríos pitched seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tigers 2-1, taking two of three in a low-scoring series with Detroit.

Bo Bichette and Kevin Smith homered for Toronto, which won 3-2 on Saturday and lost 2-1 on Friday.

Berríos allowed one unearned run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Tim Mayza got the final four outs for his first career save.

Detroit’s Matt Boyd allowed two runs in four innings in his first start since June 14.