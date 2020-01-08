Zadina’s late goal lifts Red Wings to win over Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings right wing Filip Zadina (11) celebrates his goal with Adam Erne (73) in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Detroit. Detroit won 4-3. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Red Wings had lost two in a row and 20 of their last 23, giving them the NHL’s worst record by a wide margin.

Montreal has dropped seven straight games.

Frans Nielsen got his second goal of the game with 8:41 remaining to pull Detroit into a 3-all tie.

Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and Nick Suzuki scored to give the Canadiens a two-goal lead they couldn’t hold.