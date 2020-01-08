Zadina’s late goal lifts Red Wings to win over Canadiens

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period, sending the Detroit Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
The Red Wings had lost two in a row and 20 of their last 23, giving them the NHL’s worst record by a wide margin.
Montreal has dropped seven straight games.
Frans Nielsen got his second goal of the game with 8:41 remaining to pull Detroit into a 3-all tie.
Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and Nick Suzuki scored to give the Canadiens a two-goal lead they couldn’t hold.