Wings coach Jeff Blashill inducted in Ferris hall of fame

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ferris State University Bulldog Athletics Hall of Fame announced its class of 2020, which includes Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill.

Blashill, who has coached the Red Wings for five years and previously led the Grand Rapids Griffins, started his coaching career with three seasons as an assistant coach at Ferris, his alma mater. He played hockey at Ferris but says the award was probably more for his coaching skills.

“My last two years at Ferris, I didn’t play much. My head coach, Bob Daniels still made me feel important. He would ask me questions during games, and he ignited my passion to coach,” he said. “In fact, he was the first one who asked me if I wanted to get into coaching and was the first one to give me that opportunity. I’m so thankful for that.”

Courtesy photo of Jeff Blashill when he was a player at Ferris State University.



Before sporting events were shut down due to COVID-19, the Wings had the worst record in the NHL. But the team is in the process of rebuilding.

“I think it’s making sure we keep our identity. When you don’t win enough, sometimes you try different ways in your approach where you can win. In the end, a lot of times, that is a mistake. What this break has done for me is I’ve had an opportunity to self-reflect and get back to the foundational things that have allowed me to have success. We want to make sure we stay with the things that are important to me as a coach, and I want to make sure we stay with the foundational items that will allow us to have success,” Blashill said.