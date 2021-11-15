Werenski caps Blue Jackets’ rally for win over Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean, left, tries to pass the puck past Detroit Red Wings forward Pius Suter during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski scored the go-ahead goal with 1:19 remaining after Yegor Chinakhov tied it with his first NHL goal, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied past the Detroit Red Wings 5-3.

Boone Jenner added a goal and an assist, and Adam Boqvist and Alexandre Texier also scored for Columbus, which stopped a two-game skid.

Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen and Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit.

The Blue Jackets trailed 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third, but Chinakhov pulled Columbus even with 4:18 left. Werenski’s goal was his third of the season.