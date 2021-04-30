Teravainen produces as Hurricanes top Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37) has his shot blocked by Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to stretch their points streak to nine games.

Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19.

Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand.

Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory.

Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit.