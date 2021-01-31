Surging Panthers hold off reeling Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Frans Nielsen (81) defends Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win.

Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after pulling goalie Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game.

Driedger finished with 32 saves for the Panthers, whose only loss this season was in a shootout.

Dylan Larkin scored to put the Red Wings ahead early in the game.