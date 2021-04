Detroit Red Wings left wing Darren Helm (43) shoots the puck as Chicago defenseman Ian Mitchell (51) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Malcolm Subban made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, helping Chicago beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which was coming off a 4-1 loss to last-place Detroit on Thursday night.

Alex DeBrincat, Wyatt Kalynuk and Pius Suter also scored, and Vinnie Hinostroza had three assists. Jonathan Bernier stopped 23 shots for Detroit, which had won a season-high three straight.