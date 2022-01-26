Strome has hat trick as Blackhawks outlast Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Calvin Pickard (31) stops a Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) shot in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Strome scored three goals and the Chicago Blackhawks had their highest-scoring game of the season in an 8-5 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first period but let Detroit get back into the game. DeBrincat’s empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game winless drought.

Dominik Kubalik, Sam Lafferty and Brandon Hagel also scored for Chicago.

Robby Fabbri, Tyler Bertuzzi, Pius Suter, Moritz Seiter and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit.