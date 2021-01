Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) has his shot blocked by Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Dickinson scored 1:32 into overtime and the Dallas Stars won a third straight home game to start their delayed season, beating the Detroit Red Wings 2-1.

John Klingberg had a goal and assisted on Dickinson’s winner.

The former longtime Central Division rivals played as division foes for the first time since 1997-98 because of realignment in the pandemic.

Dallas trailed for the first time this season when Vladislav Namestnikov scored in the first period.