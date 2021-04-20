Stars get shootout win over Red Wings to boost playoff push

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) uses his arm pad to block a shot from the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov scored in the fifth round of a shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The shootout win provided a vital extra point for the defending Western Conference champions in their push to get back in the playoffs.

Roope Hintz and rookie Jason Robertson both scored in regulation for the Stars, with Miro Heiskanen assisting on both goals. Robertson also converted the first shootout attempt for Dallas.

The Stars moved into fifth place in the Central Division. The top four teams make the playoffs.