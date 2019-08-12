Sports OT: Red Wings’ Abdelkader on upcoming season

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — With about a month before the Detroit Red Wings head to training camp, forward Justin Abdelkader has been practicing on his own in metro Grand Rapids to get ready.

This will be the 11th NHL season for Abdelkader, a Muskegon native, Mona Shores product and former Grand Rapids Griffin.

After missing the playoffs for the third straight season for the first time in 36 years, the Wings are hoping to bounce back this season. Abdelkader said he thinks they are moving in the right direction.

==Above, Abdelkader speaks with Sports Overtime about training, his hopes for the Wings and being a new father.==

The Wings report to training camp in Traverse City Sept. 13.