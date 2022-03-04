Sergachev helps lift Lightning past Red Wings

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) stick hooks Detroit Red Wings center Robby Fabbri (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 4, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mikhail Sergachev scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period on a power play and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1.

Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos also scored for Tampa Bay, Victor Hedman had three assists, and backup Brian Elliott made 22 saves. Robby Fabbri scored and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings who have lost 18 of their last 19 games at Tampa Bay.

Detroit’s Moritz Seider extended his franchise-record rookie point streak to eight games. He leads NHL rookie defensemen with 41 points and is the fourth rookie defenseman in NHL history with a point streak of eight games or longer.