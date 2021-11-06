Seider scores in OT as Red Wings beat Sabres

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) celebrates his goal with defenseman Moritz Seider (53) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, NY (AP) — Moritz Seider scored 3:45 into overtime, Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and two assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3.

Rookie Lucas Raymond had three assists and Pius Suter added a goal and an assist for the Red Wings.

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 29 shots as Detroit snapped a four-game skid to close out a four-game road trip.

Rasmus Dahlin scored his first goal of the season for the Sabres, who have lost four in a row after a 5-1-1 start.

Tage Thompson and Arttu Ruotslainen had the other goals, and Rasmus Asplund had two assists to extend his point streak to six games.

Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves.