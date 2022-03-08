Schmaltz’s 4 points help Coyotes waltz past Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana (15) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Schmaltz followed his franchise-record seven-point game with two goals and two assists as the Arizona Coyotes overwhelmed the Detroit Red Wings 9-2 on Tuesday.

Schmaltz had two goals and five assists in an 8-5 victory over Ottawa on Saturday. His 11 points in two games is also a franchise record.

Jakob Chychrun and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won three straight for the first time this season.

Jakub Vrana scored in his season debut for the Red Wings.

Robby Fabbri also had a goal and Alex Nedeljkovic made 20 saves before being pulled.