GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Multiple outlets are reporting that nine-time NHL All-Star Patrick Kane is expected to sign a deal with the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday.

ESPN and Sportsnet both reported the plan Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old spent the first 16 years of his NHL career in Chicago before being traded to the New York Rangers at last season’s trade deadline.

Kane is a free agent, sitting out while rehabbing from hip surgery.

According to ESPN, Kane had met with several teams over recent weeks, including Florida, Dallas, Boston and Buffalo, the skater’s hometown. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan says the veteran wants to play for a championship contender and is willing to make some sacrifices.

“Kane showed humility through the process, sources said, constantly saying he knew he needed to ‘earn his spot,’ and saying he didn’t expect to play on a team’s first line or first power-play unit,” Kaplan wrote.

Kaplan also reported that one of the reasons Kane chose Detroit was his talks with coach Derek Lalonde and the opportunity to reunite with former teammate Alex DeBrincat.

Kane made his NHL debut as a 19-year-old in 2007, recording 21 goals and 51 assists while winning the Calder Memorial Trophy for Rookie of the Year. He has scored 451 goals and recorded 786 assists. His 1,237 career points are the fourth-most of any active NHL player.

He helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups in his time in Chicago — 2010, 2013 and 2015. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2013, being named the most valuable player of the postseason. He has also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP and the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in scoring in 2016.

A timeline for when Kane could make his debut has not been announced.

The Red Wings, currently in third place in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division (11-6-3), return to the ice Wednesday for a game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. They will host the Blackhawks Thursday evening at Little Caesars Arena.