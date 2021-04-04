Reds Wings score 3 in 2nd, end losing streak in Tampa

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Christopher Gibson, of Finland, makes a save against Detroit Red Wings’ Filip Zadina, of Czech Republic, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Gibson was making his Lightning debut. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 27 stops to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 victory over Tampa Bay for their first road win against the Lightning in nearly six years.

Mark Staal, Valterri Filppula, Michael Rasmussen, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin all scored for the Red Wings. Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha each finished with two assists for Detroit, which had lost 17 consecutive games in Tampa.

Victor Hedman scored his seventh goal for the Lightning. Christopher Gibson stopped 12 shots in the loss, his undoing coming when he allowed three goals in a span of 2:53 in the second period.