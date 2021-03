Detroit Red Wings left wing Evgeny Svechnikov (37) reacts after a goal by center Michael Rasmussen, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1.

Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, which beat Columbus for the second time in two days.

Calvin Pickard made 16 saves and got both wins.