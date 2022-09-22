GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new era of red wings hockey begins.

The wings opened training camp in Traverse City this morning, their first under new head coach Derek Lalonde.

Steve Yzerman made quite a few changes to this roster with trades. He added goalie Wille Husso,

signed free agents like Andrew Copp and Dominik Kubalik. He also overhauled the coaching staff.

Lalonde says he’s excited to finally get to work and says the team has a lot of hard work ahead to become the team they think they can be.