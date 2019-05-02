Red Wings legend Red Kelly dies at 91

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Detroit Red Wing Red Kelly along with his family watch his No. 4 being raised to the rafters after being retired prior to a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 1, 2019 in Detroit.(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WOOD) — The NHL is mourning the loss of Red Wings legend Leonard "Red" Kelly.

Kelly died Thursday morning in Toronto at age 91, according to the Red Wings organization.

The Red Wings released this statement from the Kelly family:

"Red was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather and was tremendously proud of his many hockey accomplishments. He was very moved by decades of love and support from Red Wings fans and was humbled to have his jersey retired earlier this year. We are comforted in knowing that he impacted so many people both at and away from the rink and know that his life will be celebrated. Arrangements will be announced once they are finalized."

In February, the Red Wings retired Kelly's No. 4 jersey during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It is the eighth jersey number to be retired by the team.

Kelly joined the Red Wings in 1947; he would then spend the next 13 years as a defensive stalwart. Kelly played a major role in four Stanley Cup Championships with Detroit in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.

Kelly then joined the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he played forward. He would help propel the Leafs to four Stanley Cup titles in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967.

After his playing career, Kelly coached in the NHL for a decade with the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Maple Leafs.

Kelly was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.