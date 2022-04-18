DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has undergone core muscle surgery, ending his second season as the team’s captain earlier than hoped.

The Red Wings say his recovery is expected to last eight to 10 weeks. The 25-year-old Larkin leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and 69 points in 71 games.

Detroit has not earned a spot in the playoffs since 2016 when Larkin was a rookie and its run of 25 straight postseasons ended.

Larkin has 358 career points over seven seasons with the Red Wings. Detroit drafted him No. 15 overall in 2014 draft.