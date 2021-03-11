Red Wings hold-off Lightning for rare victory

Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) defends Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Barclay Goodrow (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Anthony Mantha scored a tiebreaking goal late in the first period, Jonathan Bernier stopped a season-high 40 shots and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4.

Brayden Point scored twice in a 1:14 stretch late in the game to pull the Lightning within one before they gave up an empty-net goal to Vladislav Namestnikov.

Tampa Bay entered the game 19-0-1 against the Red Wings over the last five years, and its 20-game point streak was the longest in franchise history against a team.

Detroit had lost four straight overall.