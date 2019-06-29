Red Wings defenseman graduates from Western Michigan

A photo of Danny DeKeyser at his graduation ceremony at Western Michigan University on June 29, 2019. (Courtesy of Edward Montgomery via Twitter)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser is officially a college graduate. 

The former Western Michigan All American received his bachelor’s degree Saturday morning. 

University president Edward Montgomery tweeted out photos of DeKeyser. 

To finish his degree, DeKeyser did his schoolwork while on the road and during the summer, the Detroit Red Wings said on Facebook.

According to Montgomery, 1,300 graduates were part of WMU’s commencement.

“Graduates, Congratulations! This is a day you have been envisioning for years, maybe even decades. You made it, you are here,” Montgomery tweeted.

