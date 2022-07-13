(AP) — Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise’s rebuild.

Yzerman made bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago.

The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened.

Yzerman also signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $19 million, four-year contract and a pair of wings to two-year deals.

David Perron signed for $9.5 million and Dominik Kubalik for $5 million.