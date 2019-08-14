Red Wings acquire Adam Erne in exchange for draft pick

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Adam Erne (73) before an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Monday, March 25, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is bringing in one of his previous draft picks from his days in Tampa Bay.

The team announced Wednesday that they traded a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Adam Erne.

Erne, a former second-round pick in 2013, saw a career-best NHL season last year, posting 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 65 games.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 214-pound winger from New Haven, Connecticut is described as a power-forward like player, with potential as a guy you can slate on the third or fourth line.

The biggest question, for many analysts and fans, is what this trade could mean for younger players awaiting their call to full-time duty in the NHL.

Acquiring another forward could mean that players like Evgeny Svechnikov, Filip Zadina or Michael Rasmussen will see significant time with the Grand Rapids Griffins this upcoming season.

As it stands now, Erne is a restricted free agent who needs a contract extension.