COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 30 shots.

Detroit was 2 of 5 on power plays.

Marcus Bjork and Kent Johnson scored for Columbus, which has lost four straight at home. Boone Jenner had two assists and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 shots.

Czarnik started the scoring at 6:34 of the first, redirecting a centering pass from Jonatan Berggren.

Kubalik next made it 2-0 with a power-play goal off a one-timer from the right circle with 2:24 left in the period. Raymond beat Korpisalo from just outside the crease at 7:03 of the second, with eight seconds left on a two-man advantage.

Bjork put Columbus on the board with a power-play goal from between the circles late in the second.

Johnson’s goal 1:58 into the third period pulled Columbus within one, but Copp roofed a shot from Korpisalo’s stick side to extend Detroit’s lead to 4-2 at 6:08.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Tampa Bay Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: At Florida Tuesday night.