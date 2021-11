Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins left wing Erik Haula (56) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Patrice Bergeron scored his first four goals of the season, Brad Marchand had four assists and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-1.

Marchand assisted on all four of Bergeron’s goals, Mike Reilly scored his first of the season and Charlie McAvoy had a pair of assists for Boston. J

eremy Swayman finished with 14 saves for the Bruins, who remained unbeaten at home and handed Detroit its fourth straight loss, the last three coming in regulation.