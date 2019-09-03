Niklas Kronwall retires from the Red Wings

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly two decades with the Red Wings organization, longtime defenseman Niklas Kronwall is hanging up his skates.
The 38-year-old Swedish rearguard and the team took to Twitter Tuesday morning to deliver the heartfelt announcement.
Kronwall, a first-round selection in 2000, played 953 regular-season games in the NHL, and over 100 playoff games – every single one of them, as a Red Wing. Kronwall spent some of his early career with the Griffins in Grand Rapids.
Kronwall helped propel the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2008.
That championship etched his names in the record books as a member of the “Triple Gold Club,” an achievement that only 29 players have achieved.
The unofficial award goes to players and coaches who have won an Olympic gold medal, a World Championship gold medal and the Stanley Cup.
As part of the announcement, the Red Wings say Kronwall will join the front office as an advisor to Steve Yzerman.