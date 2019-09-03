Niklas Kronwall retires from the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly two decades with the Red Wings organization, longtime defenseman Niklas Kronwall is hanging up his skates.

The 38-year-old Swedish rearguard and the team took to Twitter Tuesday morning to deliver the heartfelt announcement.

As one chapter ends, another begins.



Kronwall, a first-round selection in 2000, played 953 regular-season games in the NHL, and over 100 playoff games – every single one of them, as a Red Wing. Kronwall spent some of his early career with the Griffins in Grand Rapids.

Kronwall helped propel the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2008.

That championship etched his names in the record books as a member of the “Triple Gold Club,” an achievement that only 29 players have achieved.

The unofficial award goes to players and coaches who have won an Olympic gold medal, a World Championship gold medal and the Stanley Cup.

As part of the announcement, the Red Wings say Kronwall will join the front office as an advisor to Steve Yzerman.