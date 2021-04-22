Newly acquired Jakub Vrana scores 4, Red Wings top Stars

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski (21) protects the puck from Dallas Stars center Andrew Cogliano (11) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Jakub Vrana scored four goals for the first time to help the Detroit Red Wings rout the Dallas Stars 7-3 and match their total number of wins from last season.

Detroit picked up its 17th victory in its 49th game a year after winning 17 of 71 games in the previous pandemic-shortened season.

The defending Western Conference champion Stars are vying with Nashville and Chicago to earn the Central Division’s fourth and final postseason berth.

The teams will play a fourth straight game on Saturday night.

Vrana was acquired from Washington for Anthony Mantha.