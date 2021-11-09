Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to win over Oilers

Detroit Red Wings

by: LARRY LAGE Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings center Vladislav Namestnikov celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead as they beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2.

The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games.

The Red Wings have won three straight and their rebuilding efforts finally seem to be paying off.

