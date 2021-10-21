Markstrom shuts out Red Wings in Calgary’s win

Detroit Red Wings

by: STEVE KORNACKI Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Detroit Red Wings center Mitchell Stephens (22) pressures Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin (55) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Jacob Markstrom stopped all 33 shots Detroit took Thursday night in the Calgary Flames’ 3-0 victory over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Markstrom recorded his ninth career shutout in his 12th season in the NHL.

The Flames, who never trailed, took control of the game midway through the second period.

Elias Lindholm scored first, followed about four minutes later by Andrew Mangiapane’s goal. Matthew Tkachuk added an empty-netter with about two minutes left in the game after Detroit pulled its goalie.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!