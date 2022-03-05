Lundell’s two goals lead Panthers over Red Wings

by: BILL WHITEHEAD

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) attempts a shot at Detroit Red Wings goaltender Thomas Greiss (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had three assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 to close a five-game homestand.

Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Lundell scored in the first period as the home side built a commanding 3-1 lead. Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Carlsson netted one as the Panthers finished their homestand 2-3-0 and moved to 25-6-0 on home ice.

Sam Reinhart and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots. Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit.

