Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon (14) tries to get a stick on a rebound in front of Detroit Red Wings’ Patrik Nemeth (22) and goalie Thomas Greiss (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Barclay Goodrow scored a pair of goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated on home ice with a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning, who improved to 5-0 at Amalie Arena.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves. Vladislav Namestnikov scored for Detroit, which is winless in eight games (0-6-2).