Khudobin earns 3rd shutout in Stars’ win over Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) passes as Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg (3) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) — Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars pulled away to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Saturday night.

Andrej Sekera scored midway through the third period.

A little later in the game, Khudobin denied Robby Fabbri on a breakaway and finished with his third shutout this season.

The Stars sealed the win with 6:17 left when Ty Dellandrea scored to make it 3-0. The defending Western Conference champions had lost nine of their previous 12 games.

Detroit’s Thomas Greiss had 30 saves.