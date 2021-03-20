Khudobin earns 3rd shutout in Stars’ win over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Tanner Kero broke a scoreless tie late in the second period, Anton Khudobin stopped all 21 shots he faced and the Dallas Stars pulled away to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 Saturday night.
Andrej Sekera scored midway through the third period.
A little later in the game, Khudobin denied Robby Fabbri on a breakaway and finished with his third shutout this season.
The Stars sealed the win with 6:17 left when Ty Dellandrea scored to make it 3-0. The defending Western Conference champions had lost nine of their previous 12 games.
Detroit’s Thomas Greiss had 30 saves.