Jimmy Howard returns, Coyotes lead past Red Wings

Arizona Coyotes center Carl Soderberg, right, skates with right wing Clayton Keller (9) after scoring with an assist from Keller during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP/WOOD) — Detroit Red Wings Jimmy Howard played in his first game since late-November and the Detroit Red Wings suffered their fourth straight loss Sunday night.

Clayton Keller had two goals and an assist to lead the Arizona Coyotes past the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.

Carl Soderberg, Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak also scored for Arizona. Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists and Nick Schmaltz added two.

Red Wings Filip Zadina and Tyler Bertuzzi each scored goals for Detroit.

Antti Raanta made 28 saves in Arizona’s first game since No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper sustained a lower-body injury Friday.