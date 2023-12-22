DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals during Detroit’s five-goal first period and also scored during the shootout as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over Philadelphia on Friday night.

Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation after the Wings squandered a four-goal lead.

Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Wings while Alex DeBrincat had three assists, including the 200th of his career.

Detroit goaltender James Reimer stopped 37 shots.

Philadelphia, which trailed 5-1 after the first period, tied it at 5-5 on Scott Laughton’s goal in the third. Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia, which took a 6-5 lead in the third.

Carter Hart made 31 saves.

Kane scored the game’s first two goals. He banged in the rebound after Larkin hit the post and scored his second in front of the net off DeBrincat’s assist.

After Brink scored to cut Detroit’s lead to one, the Wings tacked on three more in the final 4:55 of the period. Sprong converted on a power play and Compher and Gostisbehere also scored.

Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler was handed a game misconduct at 3:01 of the second period for screaming at the officials and banging the glass of the penalty box following his fight with Christian Fischer.

Shortly after Seeler’s ejection, the Flyers had two goals in a 24-second span. Couturier and Frost each scored by redirecting shots from Travis Sanheim.

Hathaway’s tip-in at 5:51 of the third cut the Wings’ lead to 5-4.

Laughton tied it on a rebound of Tyson Foerster’s shot.

Tippett briefly gave the Flyers the lead at 14:53 on a tip-in. Larkin beat Hart on the short side 37 seconds later to tie it at 6-all.

Detroit’s David Perron returned from a six-game suspension.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At Vancouver on Thursday.

Red Wings: At New Jersey on Saturday.