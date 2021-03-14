Hurricanes top Red Wings for 8th straight, take Central lead

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner (89) tries to redirect a shot on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Dougie Hamilton and Nino Niederreiter scored, Alex Nedeljkovic made 25 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Sunday night for their eighth consecutive victory.

Carolina moved into the Central Division lead at 20-6-1, a point ahead of idle Tampa Bay and Florida.

Anthony Mantha scored his eighth goal of the season for Detroit with just 9.4 seconds left in regulation, spoiling Nedeljkovic’s bid for his second career shutout.

Niederreiter gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead early in the third period, scoring off a pass from Sebastian Aho.