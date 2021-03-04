Hurricanes take over in 3rd period, beat Red Wings

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) and Brady Skjei (76) battle Detroit Red Wings’ Robby Fabbri (14) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored a pair of goals early in the third period to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.

Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes. The game was tied at 2-all before Carolina scored three times in the final period.

It was Carolina’s first game in front of limited fans after the state eased public-gathering restrictions last week.

Filip Zadina scored twice for the Red Wings, who led 2-1 until late in the second period.