Hurricanes open with 3-0 win over rebuilding Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Patrik Nemeth (22) clears the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes in front of a small crowd of family and friends at Little Caesars Arena in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored early and Petr Mrazek had to make just 14 saves for a shutout, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 in the season opener for both teams.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods.

The Red Wings played for the first time since they lost to Carolina at home on March 10, 2020.

Carolina’s layoff was less than half as long because it swept the New York Rangers in the playoffs after the pause before being eliminated by Boston.